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OpinionContinental EuropeFundraisingGermanyInvestmentOfficeRetail

Beyerle on property: there's a REIT way to solve Germany's open-ended fund crisis

25 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Thomas Beyerle

Industry is paying the price for having an underdeveloped publicly listed real estate market

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