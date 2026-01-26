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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

Beyond Bellagio: €25m Lake Como hotel opportunity hits the market

26 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Project Larius proposes 61-room luxury hotel in village of Onno

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