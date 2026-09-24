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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentSpain

BGO and Dazia to develop 162 Madrid homes

24 Sep 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project spans 14,460 sq m

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