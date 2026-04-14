NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandESGLeasing

BGO and Equation lease 250,000 sq ft Derbyshire shed

14 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

3PL firm takes warehouse at one of largest multi-phase speculative schemes in East Midlands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Marq secures tenant for 660,000 sq ft Magna Park Corby shed

23 Oct 2026
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Q+A: Christian Jamison on increasing Valor's platform by 40% in a year

22 Oct 2026
Read

Indurent agrees 130,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease

22 Oct 2026
Read
Road, Outdoors, Transportation

CTP signs Pepco to 56,000 sq m at Bucharest logistics park

20 Oct 2026
Read