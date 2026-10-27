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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

BGO and Prodac let 23,000 sq m at German logistics park

27 Oct 2026 | 14:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Tekpoint will occupy two units at Focus Logistics Park

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