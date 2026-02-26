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ResidentialInvestmentLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

BGO invests in LRC's London resi portfolio

26 Feb 2026 | 15:27 | London | by Alexander Peace

US group invests in 2,100 homes across 19 existing assets

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