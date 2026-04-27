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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentResidential

BGO kicks off €700m German student housing strategy

27 Apr 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Firm acquires 153-room Cologne asset from Trei Real Estate

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