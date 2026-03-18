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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

BGO to sell 90% stake in £300m West End office scheme

18 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley, David Hatcher

Partner search begins for Portman Square revamp

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