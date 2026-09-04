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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceLeasingPolandSpain

BGRE leases 117,000 sq m across 10 European sheds

4 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harry Young

Deals agreed in Poland, Spain and France

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