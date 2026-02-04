NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

Bianca Ahrens takes over reins at Evolv as founder leaves

4 Feb 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Marc Driessen is moving on to Berenberg

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Avison Young appoints office leasing director for Frankfurt

4 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Periskop hires former Garbe investment chief

4 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Proprium to integrate BC Partners Real Estate team

3 Feb 2026
Read

Manova expands management team

3 Feb 2026
Read