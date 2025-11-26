LogisticsInvestmentNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland
26 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland
Big names proceed to second round of bidding
Bidders circle £200m Birchwood Park
Greenridge buys £40m London retail and leisure gem
Markets up as budget avoids more surprises
Gary Neville’s Relentless on board for Manchester Kendals revamp
Helical reports pick-up in occupier demand
Green light for £750m Marlow film studio
Valor secures £32m Aviva green loan
Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut
Revered Threadneedle fund manager James Rigg dies
Tipping the balance back towards development in Westminster
Frasers nears £220m Braehead acquisition
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
Blue Owl lines up statement £1.3bn UK acquisition
UK’s most famous warehouse up for grabs
Heavyweight investor consortium acquires stake in land acquisition platform
Tritax raises £200m+ for London logistics fund
TPG Angelo Gordon floats £145m Marylebone sale
Investors eye office discounts as recovery dawns