Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsInvestmentNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Bidders circle £200m Birchwood Park

26 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Big names proceed to second round of bidding

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

New firm buys THG founder’s Manchester business park for €1bn logistics platform

22 Nov 2024
Read
Terminal, Person, Airport

Debt-laden council sounds out buyers for £42m Manchester supermarket

19 Aug 2024
Read

Clarion buys prime £51m shed from under-pressure council

20 Jun 2024
Read