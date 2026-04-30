NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureAlternativesCorporateUK & Ireland

Bidders get set for £750m Park Holidays

30 Apr 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Field narrows ahead of final round of submissions for holiday parks platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Sand, Nature, Outdoors

US trust Sun Communities to pay £900m for Park Holidays

15 Nov 2021
Read
Housing, Building, Mobile Home

Holiday resort business prepares to hit market amid UK staycation boom

5 Oct 2021
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Avison Young faces court battle over holiday park "overvalued by 477%"

26 Feb 2026
Read

£200m “Bob the builder” portfolio prepped for sale

29 Jan 2026
Read