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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpain

Bidders line up for Blackstone’s €1.2bn Spanish resi offering

13 Jan 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Project Cibeles draws almost 10 bids as firm considers future of Testa Homes platform

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