Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateEast of EnglandPlanningUK & Ireland

Bidwells adds partner to Cambridge team

1 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Gareth Pritchard has extensive experience across local government and consultancy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Bidwells bolsters project management team with triple appointment

12 Feb 2025
Read
Word, Alphabet, Text

JP Morgan investment banking boss moves to Jefferies 

29 Sep 2025
Read

RCP Finance adds partner to team

30 Sep 2025
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Berkeley appoints new finance chief

29 Sep 2025
Read