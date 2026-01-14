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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporatePlanning

Bidwells appoints head of planning

14 Jan 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Chris Pattison succeeds Mike Derbyshire, who steps down after decade in role

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