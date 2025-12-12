NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateSouth EastUK & Ireland

Bidwells drives rural agency growth with latest hire

12 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Ross Kent joins as group partner and head of private estates, Oxford

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Henry Boot shuffles senior leadership

11 Dec 2025
Read

Harris Associates names new partner

9 Dec 2025
Read

Investec appoints head of capital raising for Realis platform

8 Dec 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Life Science REIT adds Robert Naylor to board

3 Dec 2025
Read