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PeopleLondonUK & IrelandCorporatePlanning

Bidwells expands with double partner hire

7 Apr 2026 | 14:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Tim Sturgess and Matthew Pigott will be based at the firm's London hub

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