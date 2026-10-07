NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Bidwells grows London team with partner hire

8 Oct 2026 | 00:01 | London | by May Agaran

Puneet Vedhera appointed head of building surveying

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

People, Person, Airport

Expo 2026: "People are finally looking the beast in the eye"

7 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

XLB makes double hire

6 Oct 2026
Read

Art-Invest and Norges team up for German office venture

6 Oct 2026
Read

Azora closes €4.5bn Southern Europe fund

5 Oct 2026
Read