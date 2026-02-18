NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesLife SciencesPeopleSouth EastTechnologyUK & Ireland

Bidwells hires Cushman life sciences partner for Oxford team

18 Feb 2026 | 07:26 | London | by May Agaran

Jamie Renison will be a partner and head of new business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Oxford Science Park appoints managing director

25 Aug 2026
Read

Reef and Oxford Properties secure consent for £350m Southwark life sciences project

24 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

From term sheets to sheds: how venture capital is rewiring UK industrial demand

21 Jul 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman life sciences partner heads to research giant

15 Jul 2026
Read