Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporateESGLife sciencesPeopleResidentialTechnologyUK & Ireland

Bidwells hires director for client experience and business development

14 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Lisa Brown joins from JLL to take newly created role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nido Living makes senior hire to manage Livensa integration 

14 Oct 2025
Read

Revelop hires proptech director 

13 Oct 2025
Read

Puma Property Finance names head of impact

8 Oct 2025
Read

Ocasa Homes appoints new chief executive

8 Oct 2025
Read