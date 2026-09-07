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CorporateFundraisingLife SciencesResidentialUK & Ireland

Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner

7 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Chris Borland

Cambridge-based firm seeks investor to help fund 2030 growth ambitions

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