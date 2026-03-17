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InvestmentCorporateUK & Ireland

Bidwells launches investment management business

17 Mar 2026 | 11:15 | London | by May Agaran

Bidwells Investment Management is managing £1.2bn of assets and 19.7m sq ft of space

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