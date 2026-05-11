NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCo-livingCorporateLondonResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Bidwells strengthens operational living capital markets team

11 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Tom Boxall appointed as partner

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

JV partners explore exit options for €50m+ Dublin co-living project

13 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: DFI on deploying €200m into Danish single-family housing

10 Aug 2026
Read

Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team

7 Aug 2026
Read