Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationCanadaContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentResidential

Big beasts to lock horns for Brookfield's €2bn International Campus

10 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Portfolio sale would be largest ever in continental student market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Brookfield mulls disposal of €1.9bn European student portfolio  

11 Sep 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Architecture

Brookfield confirms sale of €1.2bn Livensa student platform to CPP's Nido

19 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: International Campus CEO on scaling up to 25,000 beds across Europe

15 Sep 2023
Read
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Brookfield explores recap options for £4.5bn Center Parcs

6 Oct 2025
Read