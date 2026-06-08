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LogisticsSouth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Big-box bounce: £125m of logistics deals on verge of closing

8 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Sixth Street, Invesco and Royal London homing in on acquisitions

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