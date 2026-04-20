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LogisticsUK & IrelandDevelopmentFinancingInvestment

Big-box leads in busier first quarter for logistics leasing

20 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

E-commerce occupiers transacted 1.6m sq ft alone

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