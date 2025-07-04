Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsDevelopmentOccupierUK & Ireland

Big-box take-up rises in second quarter

4 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Harry Young

Colliers figures show increase in e-commerce demand

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Multistorey logistics struggles to get off the ground in London

2 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hangar

ABP submits Lincolnshire logistics plans

2 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Modal and Centerbridge lock in landmark financing for £200m IOS platform

2 Jul 2025
Read

500,000 sq ft Yorkshire industrial estate hits the market

2 Jul 2025
Read