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RetailLondonNorth WestScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North EastCorporateInvestment

Big cities pull ahead as regional retail rebounds

15 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones

Newmark index reveals stark performance gap between dominant hubs and secondary high streets

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