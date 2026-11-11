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OfficeNorth WestScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWalesWest MidlandsYorkshire & North EastInvestmentLeasing

Big Nine office investment hits £1.1bn

11 Nov 2026 | 17:23 | London | by May Agaran

Performance marks strongest year since 2022, says Avison Young

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