Big Poland acquires 37,000 sq m Kielce retail park

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1 May 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Asset bought from EPP
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
Jansons adds Thames Valley Park plot to portfolio
Affordable housing capital is ready – but will it build?
Time Out Market makes Regent Street debut
Derwent London upgrades 2026 outlook in first-half results
Peel makes £583m cash offer for Harworth
Tritax completes £350m equity raise
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Microsoft unveils plans for 553,000 sq ft Slough data centre
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
Jamestown’s Braunfels: “Americans tend to see opportunities in Europe at an earlier stage”
JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
Hammerson completes purchase of 50% Arndale stake
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate