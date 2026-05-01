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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Big Poland acquires 37,000 sq m Kielce retail park

1 May 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset bought from EPP

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