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REITUK & IrelandCorporateM&A

Big Yellow is not alone: the UK REITs with activists in their crosshairs

16 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Activist investors are playing an increasingly prominent role in the UK listed market

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