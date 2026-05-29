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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Billionaire John Caudwell offloads £75m London properties

29 May 2026 | 07:33 | London | by May Agaran

The former home of Dame Margot Fonteyn reportedly sold for £55m alongside a Mayfair property with a guide price of £20m

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