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LeasingDevelopmentEast of EnglandOfficeUK & Ireland

Biotech firm signs for 37,000 sq ft Cambridge hub

12 Mar 2026 | 07:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

4basebio takes space at Peterhouse College's Q-Arc building in Bar Hill

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