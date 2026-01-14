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FinancingUK & IrelandOffice

Birchwood backs Hillcrest’s West End deal with £100m loan

14 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Sun Capital-backed platform acquires 60 Great Portland Street

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