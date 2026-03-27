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ResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Birmingham braces for build-to-rent oversupply

27 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

There will be a doubling of the city's rental market in 2025/26, but how much is too much?

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