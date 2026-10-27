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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandWest MidlandsRetail

Birmingham leisure hotspot re-emerges for £52m sale

27 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

Asset is one of the largest leisure parks in the country

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