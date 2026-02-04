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Hotels & LeisureDistressUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Birmingham’s Cube Hotel hits the market

4 Feb 2026 | 12:29 | London | by May Agaran

Operator MHSA Global Investments entered administration in 2024

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