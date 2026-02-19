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RetailCorporateNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

BCAM bags two shopping centre regeneration mandates

19 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Recently launched asset manager adds retail schemes to portfolio

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