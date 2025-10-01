PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDEIFranceGermanyLondonUK & Ireland
1 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz
Executives across the industry discuss the celebration, highlight progress and share advice with younger generations
Private equity firm launches £600m student sale
Sports teams and trophy hotels are teaching investors about placemaking, engagement and community
Labour’s leadership presents united front, but party roots call for radical reform
Goldman tunes up €50m Irish residential sale
Bidwells adds partner to Cambridge team
Plans submitted for £200m Cheshire logistics project
Connells picks new Milton Keynes hub
Black History Month: “There were, and still are, very few Black leaders in the real estate sector”
Newmark makes double hire for European data centre push
Swiss Life names new co-CEOs for UK business
Asif Aziz swoops for vast £220m London hotel
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
£400m LaSalle portfolio split up
Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale
Logistics giant lines up £200m portfolio sale
JP Morgan investment banking boss moves to Jefferies
Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets
Blue Owl swoops for another regional office
Q+A: Davidson Kempner’s Ferron on the new European opportunity
Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North