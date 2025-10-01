Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDEIFranceGermanyLondonUK & Ireland

Black History Month: "There were, and still are, very few Black leaders in the real estate sector"

1 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Executives across the industry discuss the celebration, highlight progress and share advice with younger generations

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets

26 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Real Estate Balance survey to shine light on AI impact

22 Sep 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

EPRA 2025: have we reached a turning point?

19 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Get Living's Rick de Blaby calls time after hitting the 6,000-home mark

16 Sep 2025
Read