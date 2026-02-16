NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Blackolive appoints director of brokerage

16 Feb 2026 | 07:08 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Benjamin Remy joins from Savills

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Avison Young appoints office leasing director for Frankfurt

4 Feb 2026
Read

Former Savills Frankfurt manager moves to Blackolive

10 Mar 2025
Read

Blackolive hires third managing director

10 Jan 2023
Read

Bloomberg signs 5,000 sq m Frankfurt lease

3 Feb 2026
Read