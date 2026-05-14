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InvestmentFundraisingUK & Ireland

BlackRock launches private markets fund for pension savers

14 May 2026 | 14:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New strategy will provide access to a range of private market investments including real estate

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