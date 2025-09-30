BlackRock markets historic €60m Finnish office

OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics
30 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch
Global fund manager bought property in 2018
Multi-let vs big box is a story of David and Goliath
GPE prepares £200m Fitzrovia block for sale
RCP Finance adds partner to team
How Segro is embracing AI and tackling cybersecurity threats
Puma backs MRP’s Glasgow student scheme with £58m loan
Aviva Investors wins approval for 34-storey City scheme
Oxford Properties pro joins US firm Cambio
Amano JV completes £20m Covent Garden purchase
Excessive downsizing forces firms to expand office space
Council acquires 30% stake in 2m sq ft Mix Manchester project
Asif Aziz swoops for vast £220m London hotel
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
£400m LaSalle portfolio split up
Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale
Logistics giant lines up £200m portfolio sale
JP Morgan investment banking boss moves to Jefferies
Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets
Blue Owl swoops for another regional office
Q+A: Davidson Kempner’s Ferron on the new European opportunity
Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North