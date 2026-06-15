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PeopleCorporateRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Blackstar appoints retail duo as advisers

15 Jun 2026 | 15:04 | London | by May Agaran

Ojay McDonald and John Prestwich to strengthen capabilities of asset manager

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