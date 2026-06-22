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RetailInvestmentLeasingNorth WestScotlandUK & Ireland

Blackstar wins trio of asset management mandates

22 Jun 2026 | 12:07 | London | by May Agaran

Firm appointed for retail properties in Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow

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