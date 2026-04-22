NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyPortugalSpain

Blackstone and GIC pursue IPO exit for €6.5bn hotels platform

22 Apr 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Sector uptick improves prospects of rare public markets exit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, House

Blackstone readies sale of €6.5bn hotel business 

22 Jan 2025
Read

Blackstone completes €680m refinancing of Spanish hotels 

4 Apr 2023
Read

Blackstone sells holdings in €4bn+ Spanish hotel group to GIC 

31 Oct 2023
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Blackstone completes €235m Grand Hyatt Athens purchase

26 Nov 2024
Read