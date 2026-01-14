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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceGermanyCorporate

Blackstone appoints French and German heads for new logistics platform

14 Jan 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Firm putting management structure in place for Proxity build-out

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