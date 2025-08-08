Green Street News - Homepage
Blackstone appoints Rob Harper as interim BREIT chief executive

8 Aug 2025 | 05:55 | London | by May Agaran

Board has commenced search for a permanent head following Wesley LePatner's untimely death

