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CMBSBeneluxContinental EuropeFinancingFranceLogisticsNetherlandsUK & Ireland

Blackstone closes first European CMBS issuance

16 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Private equity firm refinances pan-European logistics portfolio through deal

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