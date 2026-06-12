NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialEast MidlandsSingle-family rentalSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Blackstone closes in on £450m single-family housing sale

12 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Residential subsector is maturing as institutional buyers circle

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blackstone preps launch of £1.5bn+ residential platform

12 Jan 2026
Read

Blackstone agrees agenda-setting £225m single-family housing sale

7 May 2025
Read

Border to Coast launches £1.2bn UK real estate strategy

8 Oct 2024
Read
Neighborhood, Person, City

UK’s largest local government pension pool makes BTR debut

9 Feb 2026
Read