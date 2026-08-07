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OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Blackstone closes in on €100m+ Amsterdam office purchase

7 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

21,000 sq m project is located in the Dutch capital's historic centre

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